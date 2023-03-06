Pollen count very high and near-record temperatures to start the week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A few spotty patches of fog will be around Monday morning, especially near the coast.

Fog will reduce visibility at times, so please be safe driving to work or school.

Highs Monday climb to the mid to upper 80s!

This will be very close to record temperatures. The record for Tallahassee for March 6th was set in 1918 at 87-degrees.

Heading out Tuesday a few spotty showers are possible.

We will be stuck under a boundary to our north. The cold front does not make it through our area, and ahead of that front, temperatures will be high, humidity will be high, and those spotty showers are possible.

Highs Tuesday- especially in areas without rain- will climb again to the mid to upper 80s.

Our next chance of widespread rain holds off until Friday evening.