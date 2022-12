TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures are climbing as humidity moves into our forecast Friday.

We stay dry Friday and Saturday, but you will notice a bit more humidity in the air as temperatures rise into the mid to upper 70s!

Sunday a cold front moves through bringing isolated chances of showers to our forecast Sunday afternoon.

This will not be a washout, but there will be a spotty shower around.

Next week stays dry but humid.

Highs jump to the upper 70s and low 80s.