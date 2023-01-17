Patchy fog and warmer temperatures to start Tuesday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Patchy areas of fog are showing up near the I-10 corridor and in parts of South Georgia Tuesday morning.

Visibility may be reduced down to a mile or less at times in denser areas of fog.

Fog mixes out after the sun comes up, and we will find ourselves under a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday afternoon.

The most noticeable difference in Tuesday's forecast will be the warmer air that has arrived.

Wind shifts from the south brining moisture and warmer air.

Highs Tuesday will jump into the low to mid 70s.

A few spotty showers are possible along the tristate area Tuesday afternoon, but this will be very low impact.

Most will not even be able to be felt for more than a few minutes.

A few more isolated showers are possible Wednesday as the warming trend continues.

Wednesday's highs are set to jump to the upper 70s.

Thursday is when we need to bring the umbrellas back out.

A cold front makes it all the way through our area driving showers and storms over a larger area.

About 60-percent of our area will see rain and storms on Thursday midday.

Right now, we are not looking at anything severe for our area, but if this changes you will be the first to know.

Mostly dry (but humid) conditions return Friday with widespread showers and storms set to make another appearance for Saturday and Sunday.