Patchy, dense fog Tuesday morning, stormy Wednesday afternoon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL)- — Patchy, dense fog is makes driving to work or school Tuesday a little more difficult.
Some areas of fog will reduce visibility to less than a mile at times.
As fog mixes out Tuesday afternoon, a few clouds will mix in with sunshine with humidity returning.
Highs Tuesday will be in the upper 70s.
Wednesday a 'marginal' risk has been forecasted for severe storms by the Storm Prediction Center.
This means we have a chance for an isolated storm becoming severe in our area Wednesday.
The timing of these storms comes with a cold front that will push through right around lunchtime kicking off storms that could produce gusty wind and/or a brief tornado (especially near the coast).
We will keep you up-to-date as these storms move in.
Otherwise, Thursday will be dry and clear Thursday with cooler highs.
Warmer weather and humidity returns for the weekend.