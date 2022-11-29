Watch Now
Patchy, dense fog Tuesday morning, stormy Wednesday afternoon

Stronger storms return Wednesday
Posted at 6:11 AM, Nov 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-29 06:11:42-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL)- — Patchy, dense fog is makes driving to work or school Tuesday a little more difficult.

Some areas of fog will reduce visibility to less than a mile at times.

As fog mixes out Tuesday afternoon, a few clouds will mix in with sunshine with humidity returning.

Highs Tuesday will be in the upper 70s.

Wednesday a 'marginal' risk has been forecasted for severe storms by the Storm Prediction Center.

This means we have a chance for an isolated storm becoming severe in our area Wednesday.

The timing of these storms comes with a cold front that will push through right around lunchtime kicking off storms that could produce gusty wind and/or a brief tornado (especially near the coast).

We will keep you up-to-date as these storms move in.

Otherwise, Thursday will be dry and clear Thursday with cooler highs.

Warmer weather and humidity returns for the weekend.

