Patchy, dense fog Tuesday morning, stormy Wednesday afternoon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL)- — Patchy, dense fog is makes driving to work or school Tuesday a little more difficult.

Some areas of fog will reduce visibility to less than a mile at times.

As fog mixes out Tuesday afternoon, a few clouds will mix in with sunshine with humidity returning.

Highs Tuesday will be in the upper 70s.

Wednesday a 'marginal' risk has been forecasted for severe storms by the Storm Prediction Center.

This means we have a chance for an isolated storm becoming severe in our area Wednesday.

The timing of these storms comes with a cold front that will push through right around lunchtime kicking off storms that could produce gusty wind and/or a brief tornado (especially near the coast).

We will keep you up-to-date as these storms move in.

Otherwise, Thursday will be dry and clear Thursday with cooler highs.

Warmer weather and humidity returns for the weekend.