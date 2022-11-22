Overnight, spotty showers; drier Wednesday afternoon

TALLAHASSE, Fla. (WTXL)- — Temperatures start out much warmer Tuesday thanks to cloud cover.

Highs still climb into the low 70s and upper 60s Tuesday afternoon, but it will be humid and overcast.

Moisture is in the air, but precipitation will not fall to the ground until overnight hours Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

We will not need the umbrellas since most showers will be very spotty and end before or just as we are heading to work Wednesday morning.

Clouds start to break Wednesday, and while humid, we stay dry Wednesday into Thanksgiving.

Thanksgiving Day will be the warmest of the next several days with highs in the mid-70s! A humid, warm day for backyard football games before a late lunch.

Rain becomes widespread again Friday into Saturday with widespread showers expected Saturday.

We expect a wet end to the holiday weekend with a drier push of air early next week.

