One word for this week's weather... HOT!

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The ridge that has been keeping our neighbors to the west so hot the last several weeks slides east.

This means hot temperatures move in for our area for most of the week.

Highs are expected to top out in the upper 90s and low 100s!

Chances to cool off from showers are minimal, since we are only going to see isolated shower chances through the heat.

Monday's highs top out in the mid to upper 90s, but Tuesday and Wednesday we could climb to the low 100s.

This will be competing with records!

Even overnight temperatures stay in the mid to upper 70s, so if you like it cooler in your house, the A/C will probably be working extra hard to keep you and your family cool this week.