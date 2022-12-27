One more frozen night before warmer weather and storms return

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We still have a few more days of temperatures dropping below freezing across our area, but warmer weather is on the way!

Tuesday's highs will top out in the upper 50s.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning temperatures drop below freezing for the last time of the year.

Wednesday afternoon highs will jump back into the 60s with Thursday in the upper 60s and low 70s!

With these warmer temperatures come some cloud cover though.

Tuesday through Thursday will be sunny to mostly sunny, but for the end of the week clouds and rain move back in.

Showers and a few rumbles of thunder move in Friday.

About half of our area will see showers and storms Friday afternoon and evening.

On New Year's Eve, Saturday, most of us will be under showers and a few storms at some point during the day.

Plan accordingly for your NYE outdoor plans. We will have the timing of these showers and storms closer to the weekend. You will be the First to Know!