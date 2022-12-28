On a steady warm up before rain returns Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Expect another cold start as you head out the door early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday morning lows will be the last temperatures in below freezing for a while!

Warmer weather is on the way.

Wednesday afternoon skies will be blue with a passing cloud or two, but highs climb slowly to the low 60s.

Thursday's morning temperatures start in the 40s before afternoon temperatures climb to the 70s for the first time since December 15th.

As we approach the end of the year, temperatures stay warm, but rain returns.

Scattered showers return Friday afternoon.

Showers and a few storms are possible throughout New Year's Eve, but these will be much more widespread with heavy rain at times.

The New Year Day forecast will bring a few showers early, but the good news is most of the day looks dry.

We will keep you up-to-date with any changes to our holiday weekend plans as they come. You will be the First to Know!