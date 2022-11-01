Not as sticky with drier air Tuesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL)- — We are waking up to drier air this Tuesday morning, which means it will not feel quite as sticky outside.

Temperatures start out in the 60s early with highs rising to the 80s again Tuesday afternoon.

Highs will top out in the mid to low 80s for the rest of the week and weekend.

This is slightly above average for this time of year (avg. is 77-degrees).

A few very isolated showers are possible Wednesday, but showers will be very isolated and light.

No washouts are expected from showers midweek.

We keep warming and stay sunny through the end of the week with a warm but dry end to the week and weekend ahead.