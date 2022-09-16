Not a weekend washout, few storms around

TALLAHASSEE — A few showers and storms are possible Friday for the southeast side of the Big Bend.

Taylor County is one of those areas where spotty showers and storms are possible this afternoon.

Most storms stay off the coast through the mid-evening hours, but by 8-9 PM Friday, storms make their way over to Franklin County where isolated storms are possible for late-evening hours.

Saturday, we add in only a few more storms to the forecast.

Saturday’s storm chances are by no means a washout.

In fact, storms will be spotty again with less coverage area expected Sunday.

Next week we start off dry and HOT.

Precipitation chances remain low as Tropical Storm Fiona stays off to our west and is expected to help us stay dry early next week.

With sunshine and dry air in the forecast, next week’s highs will be hot and top out in the low 90s!