No heartbreaks as far as weather goes on Valentine's Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Weather on Tuesday will not break any hearts!

Mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures in the mid 70s will warm up any Valentine's Day plans!

High pressure starts moving to the east Wednesday, so cloud cover increases.

Temperatures remain mild through the day even hitting the upper 70s Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday will be mostly dry with 80s as highs!!!

Our warming trend comes to an end Thursday night as a cold front starts to move through.

The tri-state area has an isolated chance to see some stronger storms late Thursday night, but, for the most part, we can just expect general storms here and there.

Friday temperatures drop throughout the day, and we wake up on Saturday morning to the 30s again!

Otherwise, we stay dry and cooler for weekend plans.