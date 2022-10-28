Watch Now
First To Know WeatherWeather News

Actions

No fear here- at least weather wise

First to Know 1028
Mostly cloudy start to the weekend, end of weekend storms
Posted at 7:39 AM, Oct 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-28 07:39:14-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL)- — A big weekend full of outdoor events through South Georgia and the Big Bend will be held under mostly cloudy skies.

The good news is that rain will be very spotty and mostly close to the coast.

Even these very spotty showers will be light and fast-moving.

Highs this weekend will be in the 80s as most rain holds off.

Cloudy skies start producing rain Sunday as a front approaches.

The front's passing will lead to some cooler air on Halloween as we top out in the upper 70s.

Rain will come to an end early Halloween morning and afternoon, so plans for Halloween evening will be dry and cooler.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.