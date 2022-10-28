No fear here- at least weather wise

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL)- — A big weekend full of outdoor events through South Georgia and the Big Bend will be held under mostly cloudy skies.

The good news is that rain will be very spotty and mostly close to the coast.

Even these very spotty showers will be light and fast-moving.

Highs this weekend will be in the 80s as most rain holds off.

Cloudy skies start producing rain Sunday as a front approaches.

The front's passing will lead to some cooler air on Halloween as we top out in the upper 70s.

Rain will come to an end early Halloween morning and afternoon, so plans for Halloween evening will be dry and cooler.