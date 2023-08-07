Near-record temperatures to start the week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The heat is on in the Big Bend and South Georgia to start our new week.

Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect for our South Georgia counties like share a line into Florida and for our Big Bend counties, too.

Here temperatures are likely to be record or near-record breaking Monday AND Tuesday. Highs will soar into the upper 90s!

Heat indices or 'feels-like' temperatures will be in 111-degrees to 113-degrees Monday afternoon.

Heat Advisories are in place for our northern most South Georgia counties where heat indices climb to 108- to 111- degrees.

These Warnings and Advisories are in effect from 11 AM Monday until 8 PM Monday night.

It will be very difficult to cool off if you get overheated. Dangerous heat will be the excuse you can use to avoid yard work. Heat exhaustion is more likely Monday and Tuesday of this week.

Not only are we dealing with heat to start the new week, but we have isolated chances of stronger storms across our northern most Georgia counties in South Georgia.

With extra moisture in the air and heat to drive storms, some storms could contain heavy rain and gusty wind at times.

A 'marginal risk' or isolated chance of a severe storm or two is possible in those some of our South Georgia counties Monday afternoon and evening.

Excessive Heat Watches have been issued for Tuesday.