Near-record highs possible for first day of Fall

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — It may be the first day of Fall, but the temperatures Thursday reflect those typically seen in mid-summer!

Highs climb to the mid to upper 90s Thursday afternoon.

Tallahassee and Valdosta's record high for September 22nd is set at 97 degrees.

While Valdosta's forecasted high is one-degree lower than the record, Tallahassee may tie for Thursday's date.

Time will tell, but either way it will be a HOT first day of Fall.

Friday's highs will drop to the low 90s.

A mostly dry cold front moves through Friday, and Saturday's highs drop to the upper 80s.

Moisture stays very limited to non-existent in our forecast through the weekend. A few storms are possible Monday but even those will be very spotty.