Near record high temperatures Wednesday!

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures soar Wednesday into the low 80s.

A warm afternoon coupled with wind gusts up to 20-25 MPH means higher concerns for fire danger.

Any fires that do start will spread quickly. Please avoid burning until temperatures cool and wind calms later this week.

Highs will be contending with records through Monday.

Rain stays out of the forecast through most of this week and weekend.

A few isolated showers are possible Thursday, but our next real rain chances do not return until Monday.

On Tuesday, our rain chances increase a little more.