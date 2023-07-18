Much hotter afternoon, not as humid

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures will jump a few degrees warmer than Monday's highs, but Tuesday brings less humidity for afternoon hours.

This means Tuesday will be hot, no question about it, but the heat indices or 'feels-like' temperatures will not be as warm.

Our heat index still jumps to the low 100s, so you'll be sweating it out through afternoon and evening hours outdoors.

Still make sure you have a way to cool off quickly if you have to be outside for longer periods of time.

You may also notice a haze in the air Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Wildfire smoke from massive fires burning in British Columbia has made its way down to parts of South Georgia and North Flordia.

You may notice the haze mostly during sunset as some darker reds and oranges show up on the horizon.

Highs stay in the upper 90s through Friday.

Rain chances stay low to non-existent.

Some storm activity returns Saturday with highs dropping back to the low 90s as scattered showers return Sunday and Monday.