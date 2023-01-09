Mostly dry but HUMID to start the week

TALLAHASSE, Fla. (WTXL) — Keep your rain jackets at home to start the week.

A few morning showers will be around, but these will just be a few drops.

Humidity stays high Monday afternoon, so as we head out in the sunshine and warmer weather, it will feel very sticky!

Highs stay in the upper 60s and low 70s through Wednesday.

We stay rain-free through then but still feeling humid and sticky.

Widespread rain holds off until a stronger cold front slides through Thursday.

This will be the day to bring out the umbrellas and rain jackets.

Rain moves out Friday morning.

Colder air follows in behind this front.

Highs Saturday and Sunday drop to the 50s with 30s returning overnight!