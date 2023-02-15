Mix of sun and clouds with temperatures on the rise Wendesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Wind shifts in from the south which brings warmer air and more moisture to our atmosphere.

Temperatures Wednesday and Thursday afternoons jump to the upper 70s!

A few clouds will mix in overhead, but this will not keep out the heat.

Otherwise, we keep dry until Thursday night.

A cold front will quickly sweep through the area prompting severe storms in North Alabama and Georgia.

In the tri-state area, we will watch for some storms to become stronger. A 'marginal' risk (1/5) has been issued for the chance of an isolated stronger storm becoming severe for the tri-state area (along a line from Bainbridge south to Apalachicola).

By Friday morning, most storms move out with a few rain chances in store Friday midday.

Temperatures drop behind the cold front.

We start Saturday out in the 30s, but slowly warm through the rest of the weekend with plenty of sunshine to soak up!