Memorial Day forecast stays mostly dry

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures Memorial Day do rise slightly to the upper 80s later in the afternoon.

This will be a few degrees warmer than they have been.

Keeping out most of the humidity Monday afternoon with only a very slight chance of a shower.

Most of us stay dry, but there is a chance of a drop of rain for very few in afternoon hours.

Keep in mind, even these showers will not be 'washouts', so you will have plenty of time to get back outdoors to enjoy the day if you do find yourself under a quick shower.

Very similar setup continues for our Tuesday.

Wednesday humidity levels increase with rain chances.