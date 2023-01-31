Watch Now
'Marginal' risk (1/5) issued for parts Tri-state and Big Bend Thursday

Posted at 5:24 AM, Jan 31, 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Storm Prediction Center has issued a 'marginal' risk (1/5) for severe storms in our area for Thursday.

This is ahead of an approaching cold front that will move through Thursday into Friday.

Before that cold front moves through, a warm front lifts through the area bringing more humidity and warm air.

Instability in our atmosphere increases throughout this time, and as the cold front approaches, storms will begin west and push east.

The main impacts from this system will be gusty wind.

We cannot rule out heavy rain or an isolated tornado though.

You will be the First to Know as the forecast changes and updates throughout the week.

