Keeping roads dry in our area for busiest travel day of the year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL)- — Wednesday will be a mostly cloudy for most of us, but it will be WARM!

Highs climb into the mid-70s even with the cloud cover.

Don’t be surprised if you feel a little breeze through the afternoon.

If you are driving to your Thanksgiving destination Wednesday, keep in mind there are some moderate to heavy showers to our north and south.

Otherwise, a few showers are possible on the Atlantic coastline of Florida Thursday, but Thanksgiving for us will be warm and dry!

Even warmer than Wednesday!

Highs Thanksgiving Day will climb to the mid to upper 70s in some areas.

Heading out for Black Friday shopping Friday, you will need the umbrellas as you stand in line for the deals.

Rain and a few storms move in Friday but become widespread Saturday.

Drier air returns late Sunday through early next week as sunshine returns Monday.