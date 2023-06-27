It's gonna be HOT HOT HOT

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — North Florida and South Georgia started with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Dew point temperatures are in the upper 70s early Tuesday morning.

The extra moisture in the air with soaring temperatures prompts Heat Advisories for North Florida until 8 PM Tuesday evening.

Any extended time outside with exertion could lead to heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Make sure your hydrate and have the extra water close throughout the week.

Also a good idea to walk to the dogs early in the morning or later at night with limited time of paws on hotter surfaces throughout the hottest parts of the day.

Check on your neighbors who are more prone to heat or who may not have A/C.

A few afternoon storms are possible Tuesday during the afternoon hours. Some storms may produce some hail and gusty wind.

These will be isolated mostly across the Florida I-10 corridor to Georgia state line.

Temperatures only increase from here.

We are looking at triple digits possible on Thursday.