Isolated strong to severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Wednesday a 'marginal' risk of severe weather has been issued by the Storm Prediction Center for parts of South Georgia and the Big Bend.

This means we have a chance for a storm or two to become severe in our area midday Wednesday.

The timing of these storms comes with a cold front that will push through right around lunchtime kicking off storms.

This cold front and low pressure system bring long-track tornado threats to Mississippi and parts of Louisiana Tuesday.

The system will not have as much energy as it approaches our area, but expect rain and gusty wind with storms around 10 AM Wednesday starting in the tristate area through about 1 PM through the eastern side of the Big Bend and South Georgia.

The main threat from these storms will be very gusty wind.

Even though less likely, a brief tornado cannot be completely ruled out.

As these storms progress east, the likelihood of severe storm formation is reduced.

This means that places like Taylor County may see a stronger storm, but they are not as likely to become severe.

This severe threat is not widespread. In fact, we are only expecting a storm or two to become stronger with this line.

It is always good to be alert as storms move through, but we will keep you updated on the progression of this system throughout the day.

