Isolated showers Tuesday, more widespread late this week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures remain close to average for the rest of the week, but rain chances will rise.

Highs top out in the low to mid 80s through Friday.

Isolated showers return to the forecast Tuesday afternoon.

Some showers will develop during mid-morning hours, but most spotty showers develop during the afternoon.

Tuesday will not be a bad day to have the umbrellas in hand in case you run into a brief shower as you head out to lunch.

Wednesday brings a few more showers, especially closer to the I-75 corridor, where storms could be stronger during late-afternoon hours.

Storms along the I-75 corridor could contain gusty wind at times.

Storms on Thursday will bring a chance of stronger storms to our far west closer to Miller and Seminole counties.

These storms could also contain gusty wind and heavy downpours at times.

Storm timing Thursday comes later in the evening.

Showers and storms move out early Friday with highs Friday climbing to the mid 80s with clearing skies.

A few spotty showers are still possible Saturday afternoon, too.