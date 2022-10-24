Isolated rain and storms return Tuesday afternoon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WTXL)- — Starting out with a little fog this morning closer to the I-75 corridor.

Visibility will be patchy down to a half of a mile or less at times.

You may want to add a few extra minutes to your commute early.

Fog mixes out quickly as the sun rises.

Highs Monday will be in the low to mid 80s which is slightly above average.

Keep in mind humidity will be felt Monday, so it will feel sticky out later Monday afternoon.

A few clouds will also be around Monday afternoon, another sign of the moisture moving in.

Rain stays out of the forecast until Tuesday afternoon.

An approaching front will create enough energy for some stronger storms across the line from Apalachicola to just west of Bainbridge (mostly the tri-state area).

Some of these strong storms in this area could produce gusty wind Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Most rain and thunderstorms will be very isolated to our western counties, so our rain coverage stays closer to 30% of our viewing area.

Rain chances move out Wednesday early morning, and we stay dry through the end of the week.

Our next spotty shower chances return Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.