Increased flooding concerns continue, especially along Big Bend coastline

Rain chances let up for a day this weekend
Posted at 6:37 AM, Jun 22, 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Another soggy start to Thursday leads to flash flooding concerns for early morning hours.

Heavy rain falls across Taylor County early where flooding is on going or will take place shortly.

Heavy rain moves inland throughout Thursday afternoon.

Keep in mind, we had INCHES of rain over the last WEEK, which means any rain that does fall Thursday and Friday could lead to flooding.

Our ground is almost fully saturated, so any rain that does fall will only be able to go in the lowest area like roadways or streams and creeks which could lead to flooding over roadways or other low-lying areas.

Please avoid flooded areas if you drive up on them.
Flash flooding will happen quickly.

Flood Watches are in effect until Friday evening.

