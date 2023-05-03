Increased fire concerns with dry, mild weather Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Drier air stays over our area through Thursday!

This means we will be walking out to plenty of sunshine these next few mornings!

Keep in mind temperatures still climb to the low 80s through Thursday afternoon. This is right around average for this time of year.

With drier air and mild temperatures, fire danger concerns are increased through this time.

Any fires that get out of control may spread quickly under these conditions.

Humidity returns to our forecast on Friday.

You'll notice it will feel a lot more sticky outside, and a few more clouds will be overhead.

A few spotty showers are possible this weekend starting in the far northwest on Saturday and moving into parts of Southwest Georgia and the Big Bend Sunday.

These will just be spotty, but some storms on Sunday may contain some gusty wind and small hail.

Just keep an eye on the forecast for those weekend outdoor plans. We will keep you updated with the latest timing and threats from these storms.