Hurricane Fiona becomes first major hurricane in the Atlantic Basin season

TALLAHASSEE — Hurricane Fiona moves off the northern coastline of the Dominican Republic leaving behind widespread flash flooding and power outages.

Fiona made landfall on the eastern coast of the Dominican Republic early Monday morning.

Now over warmer water with favorable conditions for strengthening, the hurricane has quickly gained strength.

Hurricane Fiona now approaches the Turks and Caicos Islands as a Category 3 storm with sustained maximum winds at 115 MPH.

Hurricane Warnings are now in effect for Turks and Caicos with Hurricane Watches remaining in effect for the coast of the Dominican Republic.

Fiona is expected to track north/northwest moving around 10 MPH.

By Tuesday night, further strengthening is expected as Hurricane Fiona is forecast to become a Category 4 storm.

Another area of expected organized development sits east of the Leeward Islands. We will be keeping an eye on these storms over the next few days.