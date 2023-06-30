Humidity returns with 'feels-like' temperatures climbing into triple digits

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures climb back into the upper 90s Friday afternoon, but we add in more humidity to our forecast.

The extra moisture in the air makes our heat indices or 'feels-like' temperatures climb into the low 100s.

This means any extended time outside exerting yourself will be more dangerous, because it will be harder to cool off during afternoon hours.

Even in the shade, humidity makes it hard for sweat to evaporate off which is the cooling process that helps your body drop its core temperature.

Saturday and Sunday bring much of the same heat hazards, but we also add in a few more storms.

Storm activity Saturday will be mostly inland coastal areas. This is from the seabreeze effect where storms will be building just a few miles inland of beaches as wind blows onshore.

Sunday afternoon and evening bring a more scattered chance of storms to different parts of the Big Bend and some of South Georgia.

Keep in mind these weekend storms are not expected to be a washout, but you may have to head indoors when you hear the rumble of thunder.