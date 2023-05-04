Humidity and hot afternoons return to the forecast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Enjoying our last dry, cool morning on Thursday with humidity and heat on the way!

Temperatures to start out early morning hours will be in the 40s and 50s.

Afternoon highs jump to the mid 80s. This is right about average for this time of year.

Plenty of sunshine will be out to soak up Thursday afternoon and evening.

Our wind shifts out of the south later Thursday afternoon and evening.

Humidity is on the rise, so we will be feeling the sticky, summer-like weather across the Big Bend and South Georgia for the end of the week and the weekend.

Temperatures take a big jump to the upper 80s and low 90s during this time, too.

Spotty showers are possible across south Georgia counties Saturday afternoon, but spotty afternoon showers and storms will develop over some of our area during afternoon hours Sunday through midweek next week.

These storms will not be a washout, but be aware of your forecast if you have outdoor plans.

Some storms will contain frequent lighting, small hail, and some gusty wind at times.