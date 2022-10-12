Humid and warm start Wednesday, rain returns in evening

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL)- — The first thing you notice as you head out the door Wednesday morning will be the humidity levels and warm morning temperatures.

Clouds keep temperatures warm in the morning but mild during the afternoon Wednesday.

Highs top out in the mid to low 80s, but rain and clouds will be a major factor in keeping temperatures down- especially for our areas to our north.

Showers move in from the south and west Wednesday late afternoon and early evening.

Heavy rain looks to fall closer to the tristate area Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

By Thursday late-morning, we see drier air move in with sunshine returning by Thursday afternoon and evening.

Highs Thursday will start out cooler (but humid), but there is a good chance of temperatures rebounding to the mid-80s due to afternoon sunshine and clearing.

A cold front brings cooler and drier air in for the end of the week and beginning of the weekend.

A beautiful weekend is setting up for our area!