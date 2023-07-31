Hotter trend returns to start week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures are on the rise again Monday!

Heat Advisories are in play for parts of the Big Bend and South Georgia where our heat indices could climb to 105-108 Monday afternoon.

Actually highs will consistently top out in the mid to upper 90s through the rest of the week.

Extra moisture in the air will make it feel hotter, and it will be challenging to cool off quickly if you get overheated.

Make sure you have the extra water on hand over the next several days as highs stay hot, and moisture chances stay lower.

We cannot rule out a few isolated showers and storms Monday and Tuesday.

More widespread rain and storm chances return later on Thursday and Friday.