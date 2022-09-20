Hot temperatures on the way midweek

TALLAHASSEE — Dry air moves in as sunshine sticks around!

Temperatures Tuesday will climb to the low 90s, but it will not stop there.

The Autumnal Equinox occurs Thursday at 9:03 PM, but we will just have gone through the hottest day of the week by that point!

Thursday's highs jump into the mid to upper 90s!

Some temperatures will tie record highs.

Luckily, dewpoint temperatures will be relatively low, so our heat indices are not likely to soar, and temperatures should feel like what they actually are (or close to it).

A bit of moisture looks to return to the forecast Monday, but even then we can expect only an isolated shower or two.