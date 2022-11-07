Hot start to the week, rain by late-week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL)- — Sunday (11/6/22) tied the record high temperature from 2015 at 88-degrees!

We have a warm start to the week, too.

Highs Monday will climb to the mid 80s and within a degree or two of previous record highs!

Temperatures overnight these next few days drop to the 60s, but foggy starts are possible.

As the sun rises Monday and Tuesday temperatures warm quickly, and rain stays away to start the week.

Keep in mind Tuesday is election day, and as you head to the polls things will be warm and humid.

Wednesday a breeze picks up, and our end of the week forecast is very dependent on where Subtropical Storm Nicole heads.

Right now we do expect the forecasted Tropical Storm to near our area Thursday and Friday bringing windy and rainy conditions.