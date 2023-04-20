Hot end to the week before storms return to begin weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Another dry day is expected with plenty of sunshine and warmer weather!

Get the sunblock and sunglasses out as we head into Thursday afternoon with highs topping out in the upper 80s!

Warmer weather is not done with us just yet, because we’ve got ourselves another hot one on Friday!

Saturday a cold front moves through.

This will prompt some afternoon showers and storms in our area Saturday afternoon and evening.

Storms will move west to east throughout the day.

Some storms will contain some heavy rain with gusty wind at times.

Drier air returns Sunday.

If you have any plans you want to do this weekend, Sunday will be your best day for it!

Temperatures take a slight drop with highs Sunday in the mid to upper 70s.

Lots of sunshine will be above, too!

Next week, shower chances ramp up Tuesday.