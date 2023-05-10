Hot days continue with highs in 90s again Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Another hot and humid start brings in Wednesday morning for the Big Bend and South Georgia.

Tuesday, May 9th, our highs hit 92 in Tallahassee. This is a sure sign of our season change into hotter, summer months.

The last time we were in the 90s was on September 22, 2022 when highs hit 94-degrees.

Temperatures this afternoon will still rise to the upper 80s and low 90s again.

A cold front will try to dive down from the north, but ahead of the front, showers and storms will begin popping up.

Storm activity will be widespread but spotty this afternoon- so spotty storms will be popping up over most of our area.

Otherwise, a few showers will linger near the I-75 corridor through late-night hours.

Most showers will be gone by the time we wake up Thursday morning, but spotty storms return again Thursday afternoon.

Drier air starts trying to slide in through the weekend. Shower and storm chances diminish, but highs stay in the 90s for Saturday and Sunday.

Storm activity starts to pick up again early next week, but highs keep steady in the low 90s.