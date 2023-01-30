Hot and humid to start the week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Rain lingers through the early morning hours of Monday.

Highs Monday afternoon will jump to the upper 70s!!

As rain moves out, Monday will feel HOT and HUMID.

Tuesday will be mostly dry with temperatures climbing to the mid to upper 70s once again.

Keep in mind, some of these early mornings through midweek will be foggy.

You may need to take a few extra minutes to get to work with dense fog around at times.

Thursday our next chances of showers and storms return.

Thursday afternoon and evening another front moves through prompting storms, some stronger at times.

Storms last through Friday afternoon before moving out.

Most of the weekend will be cooler but dry!

Lows will drop to the mid 40s.