Hot and breezy Election Day forecast

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL)- — Another warm day is in store for South Georgia and the Big Bend Tuesday.

Highs climb well above average and into the mid 80s Tuesday afternoon.

We tied records Sunday, beat records Monday, and we have one more chance to tie or beat records again Tuesday.

Tuesday will also be windy by afternoon hours.

Ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole and competing high pressure system wind will be blowing through our area with gusts up to 25-30 MPH.

As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches, wind will pick up from the storm's wind field.

Gusts and rainfall totals will be very dependent on where this storm's final track takes it.

Keep in mind, we will continue updating you as this track changes over the next few days.

Otherwise, we are dry and breezy through Wednesday.

After Nicole passes, we are looking at a very dry and cool weekend!