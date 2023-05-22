Heavy rain could lead to flooding through Tuesday night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Walking out the door early Monday morning, you will immediately feel the heat and humidity in the air.

Our atmosphere is full of moisture, and we could find ourselves under heavy showers at times over the next two afternoons.

Monday afternoon storms fire up just after lunchtime.

Some of our storms Monday could produce gusty wind and hail coupled with heavy rain.

If a Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for your area, make sure you stay indoors until the storm passes.

Heavy rain will fall with Tuesday afternoon storms, too.

Around 1-4" is possible out of these storms Monday through Tuesday afternoon with 4-6" possible locally.

Keep in mind, our ground is very full of water already from the last few rounds of rain already.

Heavy rain falling over a very short amount of time already means pooling of water on roadways, but with the soil not able to absorb too much more water, you can find more water on roadways over the next few days.