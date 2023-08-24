Watch Now
Heat: familiar part of the forecast by now

Hotter days in store through the weekend
Posted at 6:15 AM, Aug 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-24 06:38:31-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures top out in the upper 90s across our area again Thursday.

The good news as far as our heat indices or 'feels-like' temperatures goes is that there is a little less humidity.
This means it will feel a lot more like the upper 90s and not the 110s.

The end of the week and weekend bring hot temperatures, too.

Highs Friday top out in the upper 90s, and I wouldn't be surprised to see a few more triple digit highs for Saturday.

A few isolated showers return to the forecast Saturday and Sunday.

Scattered showers are back in the forecast on Monday as a trough dips down into our area.

This allows temperatures to drop and storm chances to increase.

