Heat: familiar part of the forecast by now

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures top out in the upper 90s across our area again Thursday.

The good news as far as our heat indices or 'feels-like' temperatures goes is that there is a little less humidity.

This means it will feel a lot more like the upper 90s and not the 110s.

The end of the week and weekend bring hot temperatures, too.

Highs Friday top out in the upper 90s, and I wouldn't be surprised to see a few more triple digit highs for Saturday.

A few isolated showers return to the forecast Saturday and Sunday.

Scattered showers are back in the forecast on Monday as a trough dips down into our area.

This allows temperatures to drop and storm chances to increase.