Heat Advisories issued in Big Bend counties for Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures soar into the mid 90s this afternoon.

This isn't abnormal for Florida and Georgia in the heat of summer, but when we add in extra moisture in the atmosphere, it can become dangerous.

Heat Advisories are in effect from 11 AM until 7 PM Wednesday for parts of the Big Bend.

It will be hard for sweat to evaporate into an already moisture-rich atmosphere, so cooling off will be difficult Wednesday afternoon.

Make sure you have plenty of water and a place to cool off if you do have to go outside for extended periods of time.

A few storms will pop up throughout the later-afternoon and early evening hours of Wednesday.

This will be the only hope of cooling down Wednesday.

Storm activity becomes more widespread for Thursday.

Some storms could produce heavy rain at times.