Watch Now
First To Know WeatherWeather News

Actions

Heat Advisories in effect Thursday afternoon and evening

First to Know 0720
Heat Advisories in effect for Thursday afternoon and evening
Posted at 7:10 AM, Jul 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-20 07:10:25-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Heat Advisories have been issued for our area from noon until 8 PM Thursday.

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s, but it is likely 'feel-like' temperatures are closer to 108 to 110 degrees.

Heat indices will soar closer to 108 especially Thursday with the possibility of more widespread 110-degree heat index readings on Friday.

Evaporation is a cooling process. When there is a lot of moisture in the air, our sweat does not evaporate as easily. Evaporating sweat helps us cool, but without the ability to evaporate, we could have a hard time cooling off Thursday and Friday.

I would not be surprised if Heat Advisories are also issued for Friday afternoon.

The only time we have a chance to cool off will be this weekend. Unfortunately, the cold front moving in will also bring storm chances Saturday and Sunday. We will be dodging storms Monday.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.