Heat Advisories in effect Thursday afternoon and evening

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Heat Advisories have been issued for our area from noon until 8 PM Thursday.

Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s, but it is likely 'feel-like' temperatures are closer to 108 to 110 degrees.

Heat indices will soar closer to 108 especially Thursday with the possibility of more widespread 110-degree heat index readings on Friday.

Evaporation is a cooling process. When there is a lot of moisture in the air, our sweat does not evaporate as easily. Evaporating sweat helps us cool, but without the ability to evaporate, we could have a hard time cooling off Thursday and Friday.

I would not be surprised if Heat Advisories are also issued for Friday afternoon.

The only time we have a chance to cool off will be this weekend. Unfortunately, the cold front moving in will also bring storm chances Saturday and Sunday. We will be dodging storms Monday.

