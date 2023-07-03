Heading in with a few rumbles of thunder Monday and July 4th

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Monday brings us another upper 90-degree day.

With higher humidity, we will be feeling more like the low 100s again.

Storm activity is possible around 3 PM to 7 PM for the Big Bend and South Georgia.

These storms will be isolated, so not all of us will see rain or storm activity.

Those who do will need to head indoors while these storms pass. The good news is these storms will not be a washout to any plans either Monday or Tuesday (July 4th).

Storm activity will diminish during overnight hours.

July 4th plans (Tuesday) will be warm and partly cloudy through the morning and afternoon, but some storms start to pop up later in the afternoon and evening.

This will affect some of our firework plans for Tuesday evening. These storms, again, will be isolated, so we are not looking at a washout. This may delay some firework shows to a little later in the evening Tuesday though.

Rain chances and moisture content in our atmosphere increase by midweek through the weekend. Some storms are sparked ahead of a front trying to slide south on Wednesday where a few storms could produce hail and gusty wind.

Temperatures are decreasing slightly Wednesday through Sunday with highs in the mid 90s, but this is still a few degrees above average.