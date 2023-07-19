Hazy skies and fog fill in for Wednesday morning's drive

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As you wake up for this midweek morning, you will walk out to another day of haze and fog during early morning hours.

You may have to take a few extra minutes to get to work.

Reduced visibility makes things a little slower on roadways especially along the I-75 corridor and along the Big Bend coastline.

Temperatures will be in mid 90s Wednesday.

Haze will be around (very noticeable during sunrise and sunset).

Haze does filter sunlight which can keep temperatures cooler than they would normally be that day without haze.

So we would be in the upper 90s Wednesday, but with lingering haze, highs have been dropped to the mid 90s instead.

As haze gets mixed out Thursday and Friday, we can expect highs to return to the upper 90s.

Either way, all three days (Wednesday through Friday) will still feel like the low 100s to the 110s.

You will definitely need the extra water out there through afternoon and evening hours.

Rain returns this weekend, and storm activity will be more widespread through afternoon and evening hours.

These storms do help us cool off slightly with the incoming system.

Highs this weekend drop to the upper 80s and low 90s, but we will be fighting off storms for our outdoor plans.