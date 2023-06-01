Gulf low brings widespread showers again Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — June 1st marks the first day of hurricane season.

We are already watching an area of interest in the Gulf of Mexico.

As of the 8 AM update from the National Hurricane Center, the area of low pressure in the Gulf has a 50% formation chance over the next 48 hours and over the next 7 days.

The affects to the Big Bend will be some areas of heavy rain at times Thursday.

We still expect most of our area to slowly dry out as we head into the weekend.

We cannot fully take out rain or storm chances, so a spotty storm is still possible.

Highs stay in the upper 80s to start the weekend, but as rain chances go down, temperatures go out next week.

Highs jump back into the 90s on Sunday.