Grill-cast looking warm and dry for the big game Thursday

TALLAHASSE, Fla. (WTXL) — We already start out above freezing Thursday morning, and temperatures only warm from here.

Highs Thursday will be in the 70s, and we keep those low to mid 70s in for highs all week long!

Temperatures overnight stay well above freezing with lows only dropping to the 40s, 50s, and even some low 60s!

We do have to look ahead to some rain moving into our forecast.

Rain moves in Friday afternoon and evening for South Georgia and North Florida.

Rain moves in from the west, so drives out and about later Friday evening will be soggy.

Heavy rain is possible at times Friday night through Saturday afternoon.

Saturday is New Year's Eve Day, but it will be a soggy start to the end of the year.

We are closing watching changes to the timing of rain moving out, but right now, most showers look to move out just after dinner on Saturday afternoon.