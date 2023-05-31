Grabbing the umbrellas Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — We already start out warmer than we have in a while.

Early morning temperatures Wednesday are in the upper 60s and low 70s with noticeably higher humidity.

Temperatures the next few days will be in the upper 80s and low 90s, but rain and storms are back in the forecast.

A system sitting in the eastern Gulf is not likely to become organized, but it does push widespread moisture into our forecast.

Wednesday and Thursday expect scattered showers and storms moving southwest to northeast throughout afternoon and evening hours.

Chances of rain decrease as the weekend approaches, but we cannot rule out a few pop up showers and storms throughout weekend afternoons.