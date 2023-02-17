Grab the umbrellas Friday morning

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Temperatures start off in the 60s and 70s with high humidity levels around.

It just FEELS like rain outside during the early morning hours.

Rain does move in just in time for our morning commute, so please be careful as you head out the door.

You may want to grab the umbrella to use this morning and leave in the car Friday afternoon.

After the cold front moves through, rain moves out by early afternoon and drier air moves in.

This also means early Friday morning temperatures will be the WARMEST we have all day long.

Temperatures will actually drop to the 50s during afternoon hours as cooler air fills in behind the front.

Expect clearing to begin slowly around lunchtime, and we could even get a peek of sunshine before sunset Friday night.

Temperatures continue to drop overnight.

Lows drop to the mid 30s early Saturday morning.

It will be a cold start to the weekend, so make sure you bring in the sensitive plants Friday night.

Temperatures jump into the mid 60s Saturday afternoon with plenty of sunshine for the entire weekend.

Highs return to the 70s Sunday, and highs jump to the 80s as early as Tuesday!

