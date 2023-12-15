Gov. DeSantis activates Florida State Guard in prep for weather expected this weekend

As a storm system moves toward Florida, the state's governor says he's taking action to keep people safe.

Governor Ron DeSantis activated the Florida State Guard Friday.

See what that means in the news release below.

GOVERNOR'S NEWS RELEASE:

Governor DeSantis activated the Florida State Guard to assist the Florida Division of Emergency Management and other state agencies ahead of the Gulf Low expected to impact Florida this weekend.

“The Florida State Guard plays an essential role in Florida’s preparation for and swift response to severe weather,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “We thank them for their willingness to mobilize on short notice as we prepare for potential severe weather impacts this weekend.”

Governor DeSantis has also directed the Florida Division of Emergency Management to prepare flood response and prevention equipment and instructed Floridians to plan for flooding, strong wind gusts, and isolated tornadoes.

The Florida State Guard, a civilian volunteer force, was re-established by Governor DeSantis in 2022 and activated by the Governor for the first time in more than 75 years in response to Hurricane Idalia.

To view Governor DeSantis’ letter ordering the activation of the Florida State Guard, click here. [t.e2ma.net]