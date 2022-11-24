Gobbling down lunch with sunshine coming through windows

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL)- — Temperatures will be warm for this Thanksgiving afternoon- at least compared to average.

Highs Thanksgiving afternoon will climb to the mid to upper 70s!

We even get some sunshine!

Mid-70 highs put us right in the middle of Thanksgiving temperatures since 2000.

Highest and coldest temperatures since 2000 are listed here:

Previous Thanksgiving temperatures coldest and warmest since 2000 in Tallahassee

Across the country there are some Thanksgiving themed cities we want to highlight, too! Seems to be a little electricity in the air for Turkey, Texas!

Turkey-themed cities across the US

Friday, we have a lot going on through the Big Bend and South Georgia, both sports and shopping wise.

For any outdoor activity, it will be a good idea to grab the rain jackets.

Moderate showers move in and out of our area throughout the day, and an occasional rumble of thunder is possible.

Showers move out for Saturday morning but return Saturday afternoon and evening through early Sunday.

After that drier air moves in as temperatures drop to the low 70s.